UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Extradites El Chapo's Colleague To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:31 AM

Mexico extradites El Chapo's colleague to US

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Mexican prosecutors said Sunday that they have extradited to the United States an associate of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Local media have identified the suspect as Jose Sanchez Villalobos, a financial operator and tunnel builder for the jailed Chapo.

"US prosecutors determined that Jose S was the head of a criminal organization," a statement from the prosecutors' office said.

Mexican authorities had said in 2012 they had detained Sanchez, who at the time was wanted in the US for cocaine trafficking.

Sanchez was handed over to authorities at a Federal court in California, where he is wanted on organized crime charges.

The suspect extradited was known as "The Lord of the Tunnels" due to his underground mastery, which helped the Sinaloa cartel secretly move drugs into the United States.

Sinaloa kingpin El Chapo was also extradited in 2017 to the US, where he is serving a life sentence.

Related Topics

Drugs United States Criminals Sunday 2017 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.