Mexico Metro Crash Kills 1, Injures 57

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Mexico City, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Two metro trains collided in a Mexico City tunnel Saturday, killing one person and injuring 57, authorities in the megacity of 20 million reported.

Television footage showed injured passengers being treated in ambulances following the crash, which occurred on the north-south Metro Line Three.

"There are 57 injured people, some with minor injuries, who in any event went to the hospital, and unfortunately one death," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a brief statement from the scene of the accident.

The train conductor was the most seriously injured person in the collision, which occurred between the Potrero and La Raza stations, she said.

Inaugurated in 1969, the Mexico City Metro covers 226 kilometers (140 miles) with 195 stations on 12 lines.

Authorities estimate it moved a total of 837 million passengers in 2021.

However, the metro system is often criticized for inadequate maintenance.

In the most serious of several failures, a metro bridge collapsed in May 2021, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

