UrduPoint.com

Mexico Reports Record 60,000 Daily Covid-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Mexico reports record 60,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Mexico's new Covid-19 cases hit a daily record above 60,000 on Wednesday, official figures showed, as the hard-hit country faces a fourth wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The health ministry reported 60,552 new coronavirus infections -- the most yet for a 24-hour period -- taking the total number since the pandemic began to nearly 4.5 million.

Mexico's official Covid-19 death toll -- the fifth highest in the world -- reached 302,112, up 323 from the previous day.

Like many countries, Mexico is in the grip of a new wave of infections following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant and traditional year-end family gatherings.

Daily fatalities are, however, still far lower than the peaks of previous waves.

The real number of infections is believed to be much higher than the official figure due to the low level of testing in the country of 126 million people.

Government officials have even urged people not to get tested for Covid-19 but to isolate at home given a shortage of tests.

On Monday President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he had recovered from a second bout of Covid-19.

Related Topics

Shortage World Mexico Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

8 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

8 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

8 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

9 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.