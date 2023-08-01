Missed chance? Majority of games behind paywall in World Cup hosts

Perth, Australia, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :It was France versus Brazil and one of the biggest matches so far at the Women's World Cup, but unless you paid, you could not watch it on primetime television in host nation Australia.

The rugby union clash between Australia and New Zealand's All Blacks, Ashes cricket, Australian Rules and swimming were all free to watch on Saturday evening.

But if you wanted to catch the heavyweight World Cup group match in Brisbane -- which France won 2-1 with a late goal -- you had to subscribe to a streaming sports channel.

The majority of World Cup games in co-hosts Australia and New Zealand are behind a paywall.

Experts warn this could hurt efforts to grow football in two countries where the sport lags in the popularity stakes compared to the likes of cricket and rugby.

"Live viewing of sport helps encourage participation and provide a spark for youngsters," Clare Hanlon, of Women in Sport at Victoria University, said.

"Being on television is also an opportunity to attract sponsors which helps grow the game," added Hanlon, whose role includes advancing women in sport.