'Modi Regime Peddling False Narrative Of Development In IIOJK': Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts have said that the Modi-led Indian government was peddling the false narrative of development and progress to justify its illegal actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The political experts and analysts in their statement and interviews in Srinagar said the Modi regime was publishing fake reports of the so-called peace and development in its attempts to mislead the world, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

They said, in the garb of bringing development and progress, the Modi regime was opening IIOJK for Indian investors. They said that the economic development of the territory was a "hoax under Indian illegal occupation".

Political experts and analysts questioned how peace and development can happen in the occupied territory when it has become the world's most militarized zone. They said the people of IIOJK were not against peace and development but a "plebiscite under the UN auspices is their foremost demand".

They pointed out that National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah talking to reporters in Srinagar, the other day, said the situation in the territory was not normal. The NC leader further maintained that the holding of the G20 meeting in Srinagar was an attempt by the Modi regime to cover up the situation in the territory but the local people know the reality.

