Mongolia Harvests White Rice For First Time

Tue 16th November 2021

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia has successfully cultivated and harvested white rice for the first time, the country's food and Agriculture Minister Zagdjav Mendsaikhan said Tuesday.

As a result of 10 years of efforts, a private company has harvested 10 tons of white rice in a two-hectare field in the southwestern province of Bayankhongor this year, Mendsaikhan told a press conference.

"The amount of rice harvested may seem small. However, the tireless effort has proven that it is possible to cultivate rice in Mongolia," he said.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate, and the amount of rainfall during the warm season has decreased significantly in recent years due to climate change, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

