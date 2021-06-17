Mongolia reports record daily COVID-19 count for 8th straight day

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 2,642 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

This is the eighth straight day of record new infections, bringing the national tally to 85,770, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 11 patients aged 37-95 died from the disease, bringing the national death toll to 414.

About 1,668,000 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry.