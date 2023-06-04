UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Team Vows To Implement Service Provider Agreement For Private Scheme Hujjaj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The high-level monitoring team, responsible for overseeing the arrangements for Hajj conducted by hajj group organizers, has made a firm commitment to ensure the provision of facilities to private scheme hujjaj in accordance with the service provider agreement signed between the Hajj group organizers and the ministry.

During an interview with APP, Arshad Farid, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, who is in charge of the monitoring cell, stated that the ministry's monitoring team has effectively conducted assessments of 12 hajj group organizers. In the upcoming 20 days, a total of 75,000 intending pilgrims from the private hajj scheme will arrive in Saudi Arabia. It is noteworthy that, up until now, no complaints have been received from any private pilgrims.

