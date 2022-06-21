Monkeypox cases rise to 41 in Nigeria

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Nigeria reached 41 as of Sunday, according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on Monday.

Among the 41 cases reported, the virus has shown no evidence of any new transmission routes or change in its clinical manifestation, including symptoms, profile and virulence, as compared with cases reported in other countries, said Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the health agency.

"Our work continues as we encourage increased state surveillance nationwide," Adetifa said, adding the country has "sustained and intensified risk communication and community mobilization activities for monkeypox."Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. Since May, it has been increasingly identified in non-endemic countries.