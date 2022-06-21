UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases Rise To 41 In Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Monkeypox cases rise to 41 in Nigeria

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Nigeria reached 41 as of Sunday, according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on Monday.

Among the 41 cases reported, the virus has shown no evidence of any new transmission routes or change in its clinical manifestation, including symptoms, profile and virulence, as compared with cases reported in other countries, said Ifedayo Adetifa, head of the health agency.

"Our work continues as we encourage increased state surveillance nationwide," Adetifa said, adding the country has "sustained and intensified risk communication and community mobilization activities for monkeypox."Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. Since May, it has been increasingly identified in non-endemic countries.

Related Topics

Africa Nigeria May Sunday

Recent Stories

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

31 minutes ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

53 minutes ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

2 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.