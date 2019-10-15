More time needed to reach Brexit deal: Finnish PM

(@imziishan)

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU needs more time to reach a deal on Britain's exit terms, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Monday, suggesting talks could go on after an EU summit starting Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to reach a Brexit deal at the summit to avoid his country crashing out of the bloc on October 31.

"In my opinion, it is virtually impossible for us to reach agreement before the meeting. We need to have more time and negotiate after the meeting," Rinne, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, told reporters in Helsinki, quoted by news agency STT.

Johnson, who reiterated Monday that Britain must leave the EU on October 31, took over from his predecessor Theresa May in July vowing no more delays.

If he cannot get a deal by Saturday, Johnson will fall foul of a British law demanding he ask the EU to delay Brexit for a third time rather than risk a potentially disastrous "no deal" departure.

More than three years after the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, divorce talks remain stuck on how to avoid customs checks between British Northern Ireland and Ireland.

After British MPs rejected a previous plan, Johnson put forward fresh proposals earlier this month -- but they have been met with a cool response in Brussels.