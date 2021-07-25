Morocco reports 5,494 COVID-19 cases, 575,162 in total

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Morocco reported on Sunday 5,494 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 575,162.

The death toll rose to 9,559 with 23 new fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 616 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 1,604 to 542,078, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 92 percent.

Meanwhile, 11,728,171 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 9,794,265 people have received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.