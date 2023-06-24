Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP Sprint Race Results
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 09:00 PM
Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Dutch MotoGP Sprint race results in Assen on Saturday: 1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 20 min 09.174sec, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 1.294sec, 3.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1.872, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 2.245, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 4.582, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 5.036, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 5.876, 8.
Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 10.056, 9.
Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Lenovo) 10.102, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 10.525 World championship standings1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 169 pts, 2.
Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 148, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 138, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 109, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 101, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 89, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 79, 8. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 64, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 61, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 56