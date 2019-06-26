UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mueller To Testify July 17 On Russia Probe: US Congress

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:01 AM

Mueller to testify July 17 on Russia probe: US Congress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Former US special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public on July 17 about his report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees said Tuesday.

"Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena," intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff announced on Twitter.

"Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller." Judiciary committee chairman Jerry Nadler confirmed that Mueller would appear "in open session." The Mueller Report released in April outlined numerous contacts between Trump's election campaign and government-linked Russians, as well as evidence that the president tried on several occasions to stymie the investigation.

The Democrats have been split on whether to launch impeachment proceedings against the Republican president but -- fearing that much of the country is unaware of the report's contents -- have been asking major figures to testify in public on its findings.

Making his first public statement about the high-stakes probe on May 29, Mueller said longstanding Justice Department guidelines prevented him from charging Trump, despite at least 10 possible acts of criminal obstruction by the president.

But not indicting Trump was not equivalent to clearing him, Mueller said, suggesting Congress has both the constitutional powers and the responsibility to pursue the case.

While many of the candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination are pro-impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued that it would be a risky move without an "ironclad" case and bipartisan support.

If the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives were to vote on formal impeachment charges, the Republican-held Senate would decide whether to convict, which requires an unlikely two-thirds majority.

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," Nadler and Schiff said in a joint statement.

Mueller spent nearly two years investigating Russian election interference and possible involvement by Trump and his inner circle.

He concluded that there wasn't sufficient proof of a criminal conspiracy but found that Trump's campaign welcomed and expected to benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate Russia Democracy Vote Twitter Trump Split Nancy Circle April May July Democrats Congress Criminals 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

8 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

9 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

9 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

9 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

9 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.