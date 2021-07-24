UrduPoint.com
Murray, Salisbury Knock Out French Second Seeds In Olympic Doubles

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Murray, Salisbury knock out French second seeds in Olympic doubles

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury dumped out French second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Olympic men's doubles on Saturday.

Murray, the defending two-time gold medallist in singles, and British partner Salisbury broke once in the opening set and twice in the second to eliminate gold medal contenders who have won the career Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old Murray and Salisbury, 29, play Germany's Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz for a spot in the quarter-finals.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

