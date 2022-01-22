UrduPoint.com

Myanmar: Growing Number Of Foreign Firms Head For Door

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Myanmar: Growing number of foreign firms head for door

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The announcements Friday by TotalEnergies and Chevron have swelled the ranks of foreign firms that have quit Myanmar after the February military coup.

As the civilian death toll from the military crackdown has surpassed 1,500 people, activists have ratcheted up pressure on foreign firms.

Investors piled into the country after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation in the country of more than 50 million people.

They poured money into telecommunications, infrastructure, manufacturing and construction projects.

Now they face either pulling up sticks like TotalEnergies and Chevron, suspending operations, or continuing with business as usual.

Related Topics

Business Myanmar Money February From Million

Recent Stories

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

22 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

22 minutes ago
 Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against sev ..

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

22 minutes ago
 De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch seri ..

De Kock outshines Pant as South Africa clinch series

22 minutes ago
 Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Al ..

Members should avoid un-parliamentary language: Ali Muhammad

22 minutes ago
 ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-1 ..

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.