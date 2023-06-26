Open Menu

Myanmar Junta Says Failing To Halt Surge In Drug Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Myanmar junta says failing to halt surge in drug trafficking

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Myanmar junta authorities said they torched almost half a billion Dollars worth of illegal drugs on Monday but warned they were failing to stop a surge in the production and trafficking of narcotics.

Head-high piles of heroin, cannabis, methamphetamine and opium were burned in the commercial hub Yangon, AFP reporters said, in an annual spectacle to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Televised torchings also took place elsewhere in the country, with a total of $446 million of narcotics going up in smoke, according to junta officials.

But in a rare admission, the head of Myanmar's Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control said its efforts to crush the multi-billion-dollar trade were having no impact.

"Even though countless drug abusers, producers, traffickers and cartels were arrested and prosecuted, the production and trafficking of drugs have not declined at all," Soe Htut told the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The "Golden Triangle" border region between Myanmar, Laos and Thailand has long been a hotbed of illegal drug production and trafficking, particularly of meth and opium.

This includes Myanmar's Shan state -- Southeast Asia's Primary source of meth, according to the UN -- home to a patchwork of ethnic rebel groups and militias aligned with the country's army.

Analysts say the military, which ousted an elected government and seized power in 2021, is not serious about ending the lucrative trade.

The army is "actually the ultimate protection cartel of the trade, and have been for many years", independent analyst David Mathieson told AFP.

The burning comes as the United Nations reported record seizures of crystal meth last year in Myanmar and said opium poppy farming had seen a revival in the chaos unleashed by the coup.

More than 23 tons of crystal meth were seized in Myanmar in 2022, the UN's Office on Drugs and Crime said earlier this month.

Wholesale and street prices for meth across Southeast Asia were falling or at record lows, it said.

"The most powerful regional trafficking networks are able to operate with a high degree of certainty they can and will not be stopped," it said.

Opium poppy production in Myanmar also ramped up dramatically following the coup, the office said in January, as political and economic turmoil drove farmers to cultivate the crop.

The area of land used for opium poppy is now at just over 40,000 hectares, the UN said -- around half the size of New York City.

Authorities in neighbouring Thailand said they destroyed 32 tonnes of illicit drugs, mostly meth, with a value of around $607 million.

Related Topics

Army Thailand United Nations Drugs David New York Myanmar Laos Hub January Border Gold All Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

3 hours ago
Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

3 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous