Nadeem Baig Honored In Hyderabad By Adoring Fans
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Beloved actor Nadeem Baig was honored in here on Sunday by art-appreciative people at a special event organized in his honor.
Fans from across the country welcomed Nadeem and his family with great enthusiasm. They expressed their love with rose petals and standing ovations.
Nadeem, who was delighted to visit the cultural capital of Hyderabad, thanked his fans for their warm reception and praised the organizers for a flawless event. A documentary highlighting his best romantic songs and iconic films was screened, while fans presented him with gifts such as traditional Sindhi Ajrak and topi, perfumes, portraits, and shields.
Singers from Hyderabad and candle dancer Amjad Rana performed on Nadeem's melodious songs which made the evening more festive and enjoyable.
The event was hosted by RJ Hot FM 105 Abdul Ghani Ansari, creating a truly special and memorable occasion for everyone present.
