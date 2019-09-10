UrduPoint.com
NASA Pioneers Malaria-predicting Tech In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Yangon, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :NASA is developing a new technique to forecast malaria outbreaks in Myanmar from space, as the emergence of new drug-resistant strains in Southeast Asia threatens efforts to wipe out the deadly disease globally.

The goal of worldwide malaria eradication within a generation, by 2050, is "bold but attainable", a report released this week in The Lancet argued.

Malaria cases and deaths plummeted by more than 90 percent in Myanmar between 2010 and 2017, World Health Organization (WHO) figures show, a success largely credited to better rural health services and wider use of treated bednets.

But the country still has a higher prevalence than its neighbours in the Mekong region.

To counter this threat, NASA is deploying "cutting edge" spatial technology to tackle malaria outbreaks before they happen, scientist Tatiana Loboda told AFP.

