NASA's Orion Spacecraft Returns To Earth After Moon Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 09:40 AM



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :NASA's Orion spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday after making an uncrewed mission around the moon.

After 25.5 days in space and a 2.24-million-km journey around the moon, the Orion spacecraft splashed down off the coast of the U.S. state of California at 12:39 p.m.

Eastern Time (1739 GMT) Sunday.

Orion was launched onboard NASA's Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the Artemis I mission.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.

