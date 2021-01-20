NATO chief says looking forward to working with Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he looks forward to working with US President-elect Joe Biden to strengthen transatlantic ties.

"We look forward to working with President-elect @JoeBiden to further strengthen ties between the #UnitedStates & #Europe, as we face global challenges none of us can tackle alone," he wrote on Twitter after meeting European Council chief Charles Michel.