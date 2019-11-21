UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Thu 21st November 2019

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :results and standings on Wednesday: Atlanta 127, Milwaukee 135 Brooklyn 101, Charlotte 91 Miami 124, Cleveland 100 Toronto 113, Orlando 97 LA Clippers 107, Boston 104 (OT) Denver 105, Houston 95 Chicago 109, Detroit 89 Minnesota 95, Utah 103 Philadelphia 109, New York 104 Washington 138, San Antonio 132 Dallas 142, Golden State 94 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 11 3 0.786 --- Milwaukee 11 3 0.786 0 Miami 10 3 0.769 0 1/2 Toronto 10 4 0.714 1 Philadelphia 9 5 0.643 2 Indiana 8 6 0.571 3 Orlando 6 8 0.429 5 Brooklyn 6 8 0.

429 5 Charlotte 6 9 0.400 5 1/2 Washington 4 8 0.333 6 Chicago 5 10 0.333 6 1/2 Atlanta 4 10 0.286 7 Cleveland 4 10 0.286 7 Detroit 4 10 0.286 7 New York 4 11 0.267 7 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 12 2 0.857 --- Denver 10 3 0.769 1 1/2 Houston 11 4 0.733 1 1/2 LA Clippers 10 5 0.667 2 1/2 Dallas 9 5 0.643 3 Utah 9 5 0.643 3 Phoenix 7 6 0.538 4 1/2 Minnesota 8 7 0.533 4 1/2 Sacramento 6 7 0.462 5 1/2 Oklahoma City 5 9 0.357 7 Memphis 5 9 0.357 7 New Orleans 5 9 0.357 7 Portland 5 10 0.333 7 1/2 San Antonio 5 10 0.333 7 1/2 Golden State 3 13 0.188 10 ./bds

