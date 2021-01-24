Nets hold on to beat shorthanded Heat, Curry passes Miller on 3pt list

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of their defensive woes on Saturday to hold on and beat the shorthanded Miami Heat 128-124.

Since putting together the dynamic trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets have had no trouble showcasing their offence but have struggled at the other end of the court.

Irving finished with 28 points, and Harden was held to just 12 but dished out 11 assists, as Brooklyn halted a modest two-game losing streak.

"It's not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that," Irving said.

Brooklyn has now allowed 396 points in their last three games including back-to-back losses to the Cavaliers, including an 147-135 double overtime defeat on Wednesday. Durant returned to the line-up against the Heat after sitting out Friday's 125-113 loss to Cleveland.

Irving scored 18 of his 28 in the fourth quarter on Saturday, including 10 in the final three minutes.

"All three of those guys, they're just so damn skilled. Off the dribble, their shooting ability, their ability to see open players, and that's why they're three of the best in this business," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And those are shots that only great players can manufacture." Joe Harris added 23 points and tied a career-high with seven three-pointers in the win.

Bam Adebayo finished with 41 points and nine assists to lead the Heat, who rallied from a 14 point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Nets a run for their money down the stretch at Barclays Center arena in New York.

The Heat's performance was impressive considering they were missing key starters, including last season's playoff hero Jimmy Butler, who is out because of Covid-19 health protocols.

Besides Butler, the Heat were without Avery Bradley (Covid-19 protocols) and Tyler Herro (neck spasms). Herro has missed the last four games and did not make the trip for the two-game series.