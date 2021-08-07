UrduPoint.com

Nets To Sign Durant To 4-year Extension, Lakers Add Anthony

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Nets to sign Durant to 4-year extension, Lakers add Anthony

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant is poised to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, his manager said on Friday.

Rich Kleiman said the Nets' star would decline a player option for the 2022-23 season, while adding four more years to his contract, which would take him through the 2025-26 season.

The 11-time NBA All-Star is at the Tokyo Olympics, leading the US national team into the gold-medal game against France.

The 33-year-old forward won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Durant left Golden State after the 2018-19 season. He missed his first season with the Nets, sitting out all of the 2019-20 campaign with a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto.

He eventually joined the Nets and played alongside fellow All-Stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving this past season, leading Brooklyn to the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets lost the best-of-seven series 4-3 despite Durant scoring 48 points in game seven.

While missing parts of the regular season with a string of injuries, Durant averaged 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in 35 games.

The extension, which he becomes eligible to officially sign after Saturday, is expected to vault Durant past $500 million in NBA career earnings.

Both Harden and Irving will be eligible to sign contract extensions with the Nets this off-season.

Also, Kawhi Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, though the details are still being finalized, Yahoo sports reported.

Leonard initially declined his player option, worth $36 million, for next season, but was widely expected to try to negotiate a new deal to remain with the Clippers.

Los Angeles is home for the two-time NBA Finals MVP (2014, 2019) who grew up just east of the city in Riverside.

Related Topics

Sports France Toronto Los Angeles Tokyo Angeles Riverside Milwaukee Turkish Lira 2017 2018 2019 Gold Olympics All Million

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

8 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

8 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

8 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

9 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.