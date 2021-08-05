UrduPoint.com

New Iranian President To Take Oath Before Parliament

Tehran, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :New President Ebrahim Raisi takes the oath before parliament Thursday, with Iran facing an economy battered by US sanctions, a grinding health crisis and thorny negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal.

The former judiciary chief officially began his four-year mandate on Tuesday after he was inaugurated by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Raisi takes over from Hassan Rouhani, whose landmark achievement during his two-term presidency was the 2015 agreement between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

The country has been grappling with a deep economic and social crisis following former president Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimpose crushing sanctions.

"We believe the people's economic position is unfavourable, both because of the hostility of our enemies and because of the shortcomings and problems inside the country," Raisi said on Tuesday.

His new government would seek to lift "oppressive" sanctions, but would "not tie the nation's standard of living to the will of foreigners", he added.

The 60-year-old faces warnings to Iran from the United States, Britain and Israel over a deadly tanker attack last week, for which Tehran denies responsibility.

Iran is also battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than four million cases and upwards of 92,000 deaths.

Raisi, elected in June polls marked by record abstention after many heavyweights were barred from standing, is set to be sworn in before parliament at 5:00 pm (1230 GMT).

Local media said he was also expected to present his proposed cabinet line-up, ahead of the two-week deadline to do so.

Iranian media said several foreign officials had been invited to Thursday's ceremony, including the Iraqi president and parliament speakers from Niger, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania and Uzbekistan.

European Union diplomat and nuclear deal negotiator Enrique Mora, who met Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Wednesday, is among representatives from the bloc expected to attend, according to the reports.

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers were held in Vienna between April and June in an attempt to revive the accord. The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.

