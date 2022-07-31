UrduPoint.com

New Mail Shipping Route Launched Between China's Liaoning, Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A new mail shipping route has been launched between Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Sydney in Australia, to meet the demand for international mail and cross-border e-commerce.

On Thursday, a consignment of parcels left Shenyang for Liaoning's port city of Dalian, from where it will be shipped to Sydney via sea, marking the launch of the service, according to the Liaoning branch of China Post.

Multiple international postal routes were disrupted due to the impact of COVID-19, with numerous parcels and cross-border e-commerce packages sent from China to Australia encountering delivery issues, the China Post branch said.

It added that in the past, parcels shipped from northeast China to Australia would transit via Shanghai, Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, and the opening of the shipping route will effectively save the transportation time and cost.

