New Military Bases In Western Russia In Response To NATO Expansion: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022

New military bases in western Russia in response to NATO expansion: minister

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow would create new military bases in western Russia in response to the expansion of NATO.

"By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District," Shoigu said at a meeting in televised remarks.

The army expects to receive more than two thousand units of military equipment and weapons, Shoigu added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, sending shockwaves across the world.

Moscow's military campaign shook Sweden and Finland that -- after decades of military non-alignment -- decided to seek NATO membership despite warnings from the Kremlin.

