New Peru boss Reynoso eyes 2026 World Cup

LIMA, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :New Peru manager Juan Reynoso has vowed to build on the foundations laid by predecessor Ricardo Gareca with an eye on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Reynoso faced the media for the first time since agreeing to a four-year contract at a press conference in Lima on Thursday.

"I don't believe in a clean slate in football," he sad. "I think that we have to build on what was established by Ricardo. There is a lot to maintain and one of those qualities that the players have self belief." Gareca departed last month after a seven-year spell that saw the Blanquirroja qualify for the 2018 World Cup - their first appearances in the tournament since 1982 - and reach the 2019 Copa America final.

Reynoso left open the possibility of recalling veteran forwards Jefferson Farfan and Paolo Guerrero, who have missed recent Peru fixtures because of knee problems.

Reynoso has coached a slew of clubs in Peru and Mexico over a managerial career spanning almost two decades. His most recent job was with Mexico's Cruz Azul, whom he led to their first league title in 24 years in 2021.

As a player, Reynoso was a dour center-half who was capped 84 times for Peru's national team. His first match in charge of the Blanquirroja will be a friendly against Mexico in the United States on September 24.