UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported a new COVID-19 case in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from Russia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 41, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,408, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

On Thursday, New Zealand said that the pause on Quarantine Free travel from Australia's Queensland and New South Wales to New Zealand will continue.

This followed a risk assessment by public health officials which determined there was still "a need to get a better understanding of the developing situation and the number, and pattern, of cases being reported in these Australian states," according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Auckland Wales Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

11 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.