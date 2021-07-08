New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported a new COVID-19 case in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from Russia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 41, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,408, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

On Thursday, New Zealand said that the pause on Quarantine Free travel from Australia's Queensland and New South Wales to New Zealand will continue.

This followed a risk assessment by public health officials which determined there was still "a need to get a better understanding of the developing situation and the number, and pattern, of cases being reported in these Australian states," according to the ministry.