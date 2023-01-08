Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Premier League high-flyers Newcastle suffered a shock FA Cup exit against Sheffield Wednesday and holders Liverpool rode their luck in a draw with Wolves, while Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth crashed out on a day of third round surprises.

Elsewhere on an enthralling afternoon of FA Cup action, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood actors who co-own Wrexham, led the celebrations on social media after their non-league side's surprise 4-3 victory at second tier Coventry.

But it was Wednesday, second in League One, who stole the show on Saturday with their impressive 2-1 victory at Hillsborough against a Newcastle team sitting third in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side were unbeaten in 15 games, but Wednesday have now gone undefeated in 10 matches after Josh Windass's double stunned the Magpies.

Wednesday went ahead in the 52nd minute when Windass, who looked in an offside position, diverted Dennis Adeniran's ball across from close-range.

Windass scored his second 13 minutes later, coolly converting after being put through by Michael Smith.