Nine Dead In Guinea Post-election Violence

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Nine dead in Guinea post-election violence

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's security ministry said on Wednesday that eight civilians and one police officer have died in violence following the weekend's presidential election.

The ministry said in a statement that "this strategy of chaos (was) orchestrated to jeopardise the elections of October 18," and also pointed to numerous people who were wounded in the unrest.

