Nolito On Target In Celta Draw Against Betis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nolito on target in Celta draw against Betis

Madrid, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Celta Vigo's emergency signing Nolito scored his second goal since returning to the club but visiting Real Betis secured a 1-1 draw at Balaidos on Saturday.

Nolito's free-kick set Celta up for a valuable home victory only for Zouhair Feddal to smash in a Betis equaliser 11 minutes from the end.

It represents a missed opportunity for Celta to move further away from the relegation zone but they should still have enough for survival in La Liga.

They sit 17th, six points ahead of Real Mallorca, with four games left. Betis will be satisfied with a point too as they are now nine points clear of the bottom three.

Nolito joined Celta as an emergency signing last month, after the club were granted permission to buy because of an injury to their goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

The former Spain and Manchester City striker scored in the 22nd minute as his clever free-kick crept in at the near post, with the Betis wall poorly positioned.

Betis thought they should have had a penalty when Rafinha clattered into Andres Guardado but they still found an equaliser when Feddal was left free at the back post.

The defender had time to control and drive low into the net.

