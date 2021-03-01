UrduPoint.com
'Nomadland' Wins Best Drama Film Golden Globe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:30 AM

'Nomadland' wins best drama film Golden Globe

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The critically acclaimed "Nomadland" -- about a marginalized, older generation of Americans roaming the West in rundown vans -- on Sunday won the coveted Golden Globe award for best drama film, boosting its momentum ahead of the Oscars.

Fellow nominees included "The Father," "Mank," "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

