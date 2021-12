NPC to organize condolence reference in honour of Dr Qadeer Khan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) would organize condolence reference in honor of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on December 6 (Monday).

Deena Khan, Daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan will specially participate in the reference.

Najeeb Ullah Malak, Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Farrukh Khan, Jabar Mirza and Sajjad Cheema will spoke on the occasion to pay tribute to great scientist, said a press release issued here.

The reference would be held at Aewan-e-Qaid F-9 Park.