UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ntamack Double Sinks Montpellier On Kolbe's Toulouse Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

Ntamack double sinks Montpellier on Kolbe's Toulouse return

Toulouse, France, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :France's Romain Ntamack scored twice as Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe made his Toulouse return in a 23-9 over Montpellier to stretch their advantage at the top of Pool 5 in the European Champions Cup.

Centre Ntamack, 20, crossed each side of the interval at Stade Ernest-Wallon before Springbok Kolbe come on as a substitute to play his first club match since lifting the Webb Ellis trophy last month.

The record four-time champions sit six points clear at the top of the standings after Welsh teenager Louis Rees-Zammit dotted down for second-placed Gloucester, who kept their hopes of a quarter-final place alive by beating Connacht 26-17 earlier in the day.

France full-back Thomas Ramos handed the hosts a 6-0 lead after 23 minutes with two penalty goals.

Ntamack's first try of the game came on the 35-minute mark after multiple pick and goes from the home side's forwards near the Montpellier line.

The visitors trailed 10-3 at the break as Benoit Paillaugue slotted a penalty two minutes before half-time.

Kolbe's fellow World Cup winner Frans Steyn closed the gap to 10-6 a minute after the interval with a long-range effort.

Ntamack's second of the match and his fourth in three European appearances this season came as he ran in an interception from a Steyn pass to hand his side a 20-6 lead with half an hour to play.

Benoit Paillaugue added his second penalty of proceedings four minutes later.

Kolbe was given a standing ovation by the Ernest-Wallon crowd on 56 minutes and came close to crossing shortly after but was tackled into touch.

Last season's semi-finalists closed the game off in wet conditions as Ramos slotted his third penalty with 10 minutes to maintain Toulouse's unbeaten record after three rounds of the tournament.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg claimed his first Exeter Chiefs try as they overcame Sale Sharks 22-20 to continue the Pool 2 leaders' impressive start to the campaign.

On Saturday Saracens, who have been fined and deducted points in the English Premiership for salary cap irregularities, suffered a blow to their title defence losing 10-3 at Munster.

Related Topics

World Sale Montpellier Toulouse Springbok Exeter Lead Turkish Lira Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

2 hours ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

3 hours ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

3 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.