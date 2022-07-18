(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Martin Ojeda scored a spectacular second-half winner as Godoy Cruz climbed to the top of Argentina's Primera Division standings on Sunday with a 2-1 home victory over Lanus.

The visitors took the lead in the fifth minute when Jose Sand converted from the penalty spot after a Pier Barrios handball.

Salomon Rodriguez equalized shortly after with a close range finish after combining with Ojeda.

The latter handed his team the lead just after the hour mark when he latched onto Rodriguez's flicked header and rifled a 25-yard volley past goalkeeper Fernando Monetti.

The result saw Godoy Cruz usurp Newell's Old Boys at the top of the 28-team standings with 16 points from eight matches. Lanus are 27th with five points.

Elsewhere on Sunday, River Plate drew 2-2 at Velez Sarsfield, Tigre prevailed 2-1 at home to Estudiantes, Banfield were held to a 1-1 home draw by San Lorenzo and Union and Huracan played out a goalless draw in Santa Fe.