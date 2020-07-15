UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Medallist Walker Gonzalez Accused Of Forging Documents

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Olympic medallist walker Gonzalez accused of forging documents

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico's disgraced Olympic silver medallist walker Maria Gonzalez is being investigated for falsifying documents used in her unsuccessful appeal against a four-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Tuesday.

Gonzalez, who finished second in the 20-kilometre event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, appealed her ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming her positive drugs test in October 2018 was due to contaminated meat.

CAS rejected the appeal and said Gonzalez, 31, had been charged with a second violation "for tampering, as a result of her submitting forged documents and fabricated evidence, and procuring false witness testimony in the course of the proceedings before the Disciplinary Tribunal for the first violation".

Gonzalez, who also won the 20km silver medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, will be banned until 2022 for the doping violation.

Related Topics

World Drugs London October 2017 2016 2018 Silver Olympics Event Court

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

45 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.