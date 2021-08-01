- Home
Olympics: Tennis Results
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:20 PM
Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Tennis results from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday: Women's doublesFinalBarbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-5, 6-1
