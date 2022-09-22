UrduPoint.com

Osaka Pulls Out Of Pan Pacific Open With Stomach Pain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with stomach pain

Tokyo, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Naomi Osaka's woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of her home Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Japanese was set to play Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round later in the day but withdrew saying her "body won't let" her compete.

"It's an honour to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan," Osaka said in a statement released by organisers.

"This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me." "Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year," she added.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, was looking to end a poor run of form in Tokyo, where she is the defending champion from the last time the tournament was played in 2019.

She has plummeted to 48 in the women's world rankings after a wretched run that saw her crash out in the first round of her previous three tournaments.

Osaka's first-round match in Tokyo against Australia's Daria Saville lasted just seven minutes before her opponent collapsed with an injured knee.

Saville retired from the match and was later found to have torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

Osaka admitted on Monday that she had gone through "more down than up" this year.

"This year has been not the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself," she said, adding that she was "happy to be healthy".

"Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now." Osaka has been outside the top 10 all year and endured first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens.

She withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles' injury, after originally considering skipping the tournament because ranking points would not be awarded.

Osaka has previously talked about struggles with her mental health.

Her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open was just the latest blow for the tournament, which saw several big Names knocked out in the early rounds.

Top seed Paula Badosa of Spain and number two Caroline Garcia of France were eliminated in their opening matches, along with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Number six seed Karolina Pliskova lost 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia's Petra Martic in the second round on Thursday to become the latest casualty.

Related Topics

Injured World Australia Poor France Osaka Tokyo Spain Brazil Japan Croatia Women 2019 All From Best Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

2 hours ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

17 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

18 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

18 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.