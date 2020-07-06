UrduPoint.com
Oscar-winning Composer Ennio Morricone Dead At 91

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Rome, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Ennio Morricone, one of the world's best-known and most prolific composers of film scores notably for spaghetti westerns, died in Rome on Monday at the age of 91.

Tributes poured in for the man who composed the music for about 500 films, including his old childhood friend Sergio Leone's 1966 epic "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" for which he finally won an Oscar in 2016.

Morricone died in hospital where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, according to a statement from lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma.

Morricone "passed away in the early hours of July 6 with the comfort of his faith", the statement said.

He remained "fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end," it added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

