Ousted I.Coast President Gbagbo Plans To Return Home This Month: Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Abidjan, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who was forced from power after losing elections 10 years ago, has obtained a new passport and plans to return home this month, his lawyer said on Friday.

Gbagbo, who is in Brussels pending the outcome of proceedings against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC), "received two passports today, an ordinary one and a diplomatic one," his attorney Habiba Toure said in a statement, adding, "he plans to return to Ivory Coast in the month of December."

