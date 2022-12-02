Outspoken Van Gaal eyes emotional World Cup run with Netherlands

Doha, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Louis van Gaal has his sights set on an emotional World Cup run as the outspoken Netherlands coach prepares for Saturday's last 16 clash with the United States.

If Van Gaal's side make it to the latter stages of the World Cup in Qatar it would provide one of the most poignant stories of the tournament.

The 71-year-old came out of retirement to coach the Netherlands last year despite his harrowing battle with aggressive prostate cancer.

Van Gaal had been out of the game since being sacked by Manchester United in 2016, but the combative coach remains a force of nature, as he proved by leading the Netherlands to the World Cup knockout stage after undergoing successful treatment for his illness.

The Dutch topped Group A with victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.

Now they face the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium hoping to move a step closer to winning the World Cup for the first time.

The current Oranje crop might not be ranked alongside the Johan Cruyff and Ruud Gullit eras that established the Netherlands as purveyors of football in its purest form.

But Van Gaal, in his third spell as Netherlands coach, rates the 2022 squad as the most gifted of his reigns.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and emerging PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo give the Netherlands a formidable spine.