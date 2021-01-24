Pak Army Museum - a source of motivation for new generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A unique of its kind Pakistan Army Museum at Ayub National Park has become a source of motivation for new generation.

The museum has many distinctive features and country's youth should visit such place to know the glory of Pakistan army.

"This depicts the legacy of the country's Army grand heritage and reflecting the remarkable history of Army as a powerful fighting force defending and serving our nation by land, sea and air," said a retired army officer Syed Nayyar Abbas.

He added the Army museum which is unique in its self gives the insight to visitors of arm used in major wars which has been setup by the Army Heritage Foundation. According to him, they are different galleries which preserve the history of the wars fought by the Pakistani military.

Moreover, the museum has been designed to reflect the pictorial history of the army, from images of Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan addressing the armed forces to photos of commanders in chief and chiefs of army staff.

He said that the Museum has preserved and displayed the pictures of battle camp of the army commandant, with a folding bed, a desk and chair, a lantern, ground sheet, blanket, lunch box, telephone set, uniform, shaving kit and so on.

It also displayed the replicas of air force planes and navy ships used in the 1965 war, as well as pistols and rifles used by soldiers, he added.

The latest version of an AK-47, as well as antique pistols, revolvers and other firearms are also on display, such as a 7.

62mm Russian revolver from 1895, a British revolver, flintlock and wheellock pistols and various kinds of musket pistols.

There are also old communication devices and old signal systems, which serve to show visitors how these systems worked.

The wall has been decorated with images of the Pakistan Movement, pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, other Muslim leaders from the Indian subcontinent and even Khilafat Movement leader Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar and his mother Bi Amma.

They are more displays, for instance, presents the role of military personnel in national sports and includes statues of athletes who have received medals.

There is another gallery in which photographs of martyrs in war against terrorism has been displayed and there are also uniforms and badges from various army regiments since 1947.

According to an official of the Museum, it was made in the public interest to provide unique opportunity and understanding of role of our Army throughout the history.

He said the Primary role of the museum is to be to engage and educate young people to come forward and play their role in Army.

He said that every day many local and foreigner tourist come to visit here to see the history of forces to mesmerize their selves with grandeur of museum. /778