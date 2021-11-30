Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in first Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan defeated hosts Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test on the fifth day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Abid Ali top-scored in the tourists' second innings with 91 while fellow opener Abdullah Shafique added 73 as Pakistan reached 203-2 in 58.3 overs, having been set a target of 202.