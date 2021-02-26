BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Pavilion will be set up at comprehensive bonded zone and integrated pilot zone in Urumqi, to display Pakistani products.

The initiative is aimed at at boosting imports from Pakistan by using Pakistan National Pavilion platform.

Ma Xiaoyan, Chairman of UNI International business, informed that Urumqi, capital city of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the Belt and Road Initiative's core location, where made-in-Pakistan items would be on exhibit to attract Chinese and international consumers. The pavilion opening ceremony is expected to be held in April 2021.

"We have been working in Pakistan for the last 15 years and providing local value-added service on consulting and trading with Chinese companies and local Pakistani enterprises in the sector of agricultural, power transmission, power generation, industrial projects, mine and mineral projects, and CPEC infrastructure projects," he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He further said that the implementation of the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) has allowed Pakistani products on zero-duty to the Chinese market, and the pavilion facility would offer Pakistani traders an opportunity to market their products here.

"In 2019, we purposely imported more than 10 tons of Pakistan fresh mangoes and did sales promotion in different Chinese cities like Urumqi, Guangzhou and Chengdu, where we received a perfect response," Ma added.

He stated that Pakistan has huge agriculture-related and food-related processing investment opportunities to make value addition, then export finishing products to China under FTA and Gulf countries by gaining foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities in Pakistan.

"In China, we have a plan to show Naya Pakistan, Emerging Pakistan and True Pakistan to the Chinese and international public by using Pakistan National Pavilion platform," he said.

Ma said that on July 20, 2015, China State Council approved Urumqi Comprehensive Bonded Zone to be established. On June 22, 2018, Urumqi Comprehensive Bonded Zone was put into commercial operation status, added that Pakistan Pavilion takes the best places among all pavilions.