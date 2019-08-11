UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Community Celebrates Eid-ul-Azha With Religious Fervor In China

Umer Jamshaid Sun 11th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Pakistani community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor in China

BEIJING, Aug 11(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital and other parts of China celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor on Sunday.

Senior Pakistani diplomats and officials based in the Chinese capital, businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy mosque.

The biggest congregation of eid festival was held at the oldest and largest Niujie Mosque. Around 10,000 local Muslims including traders and workers from Muslim countries and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Malaysia, and Bangladesh offered Eid prayers.

Later, faithful Muslims slaughtered animals at the designated places and distributed meat among their relatives and friends.

They also visited relatives and friends and also sent Eid greetings and best wishes to each other through text messages.

Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Gansu and Qinghai provinces, as well as other parts of the country, also celebrated the Eid festival. The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the Hui minority, which largely hails from northwest China's Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.

