BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of foreign diplomats and journalists based in the Chinese capital visited Handan city, Hebei province for a better understanding about its social development and economic upgrading, it achieved during the last few years.

The two-day tour was organized by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Asian Affairs in collaboration with the Hebei provincial government.

The diplomats and journalists from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, East Timor, North Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam visited Handan Jinan New Area and Fengfeng Mining District, experiencing local history and culture and learning about local economic transformation and upgrading.

First Secretary, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Raheel Tariq represented Pakistan during the tour.

Deputy Mayor of Handan, Mrs Zhang Xuejun welcomed the delegation and briefed the participants about the history and culture of the city and its development plan of leading industries including chemical fiber machinery, special pipes and wind power blade manufacturing industries.

She informed that Handan enjoyed a high reputation because of its history, culture, gardens, top tourist attraction and social security comprehensive management.

The city's GDP reached 345.46 billion Yuan last with an increase of 6.6 percent last year.

Deputy Governor of Hebei Province, Mrs. Xia Yanjun hosted a welcoming banquet for the delegation.

During its visit to Handan Museum, the delegation was told that Handan has a long civilization and its name have unchanged for more than 3000 years.

The delegation also visited chemical fiber machinery, special pipes and winds power blade. They were briefed about the production capacity of these industrial units and export of their products to different countries including Pakistan.

During its visit to Fengfeng Mining District, the delegation visited forest parks, museum, pottery workshop, industrial projects, temple, village, and a mountain residence.

Director of Fengfeng Mining District Government briefed the delegation about the economic transformation and upgrading of the district.

It may be mentioned here that China's Hebei Province, with its beautiful Capital, Shijiazhuang, is located to the north of the Yellow River and to the east of the Taihang Mountains.