Pakistan's Abbas Takes Six Wickets For Hampshire As Middlesex Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Pakistan's Abbas takes six wickets for Hampshire as Middlesex collapse

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas took six wickets for just 11 runs, including a hat-trick, on Friday to leave Hampshire on course for victory over Middlesex in England's County Championship.

After Hampshire had made 319 in their first innings on the second day of four at Southampton, it was not long before new-ball bowler Abbas struck on his way to remarkable figures of 6-11 in 11 overs as Middlesex slumped to 79 all out.

Hampshire captain James Vince opted against enforcing the follow-on and at stumps the hosts were 204-2 in their second innings-- a huge lead of 444 runs, with Ian Holland 90 not out and Sam Northeast unbeaten on 99.

Abbas, renowned for being especially accurate in the kind of early season conditions in England that often aid seam bowling, struck twice in two balls in his first over to dismiss Max Holden and Nick Gubbins.

The 31-year-old then completed his maiden first-class hat-trick with the first delivery of his second over when Middlesex captain Steve Eskinazi fell for a duck edging to wicketkeeper Lewis McManus.

Abbas then had both Robbie White and Martin Andersson lbw for nought apiece.

At that stage Middlesex were 14-5, with Abbas having taken all the wickets to fall.

Sam Robson became Abbas' sixth victim when caught behind for 18 after lunch.

Four balls later, Test quick Abbas clean bowled Toby Roland-Jones as Hampshire looked to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season after an opening win over Leicestershire.

.

