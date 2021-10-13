UrduPoint.com

Pamela Downgraded As Advances On Mexico's Pacific Coast

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Pamela downgraded as advances on Mexico's Pacific coast

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Pamela was downgraded from a hurricane Tuesday, though the US National Hurricane Center warned the storm is likely to strengthen again as it approaches the Mexican Pacific coast.

As of 2100 GMT, Pamela was 240 miles (385 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan, Mexico, and 135 miles from the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

"Restrengthening is forecast overnight, and Pamela is expected to become a hurricane again before it reaches the coast of west-central Mexico Wednesday morning," the NHC said of the storm.

The Miami-based center said storm surge from Pamela would produce "significant" coastal flooding and "large and destructive waves.

" The NHC said Pamela was moving north at nine miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

Pamela had reached hurricane strength early Tuesday morning. The NHC predicted that "conditions will deteriorate across west-central Mexico tonight." Because of its location, Mexico is often hit by tropical storms and hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

In August, Hurricane Nora made landfall in the Pacific state of Jalisco, killing a child and leaving one person missing.

Hurricane Grace left at least 11 dead in the eastern coast of Mexico's mainland the same month.

In September, Hurricane Olaf made landfall on the Baja California peninsula, causing minor damage.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Mazatlan Same Mexico August September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2021

13 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

7 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.