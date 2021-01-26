Pandemic to slash $22 trillion off global GDP 2020-25: IMF

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The global economy is expected to see a strong rebound this year but the coronavirus crisis is causing severe damage, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said Tuesday.

"Now at $22 trillion, the projected cumulative output loss over 2020 to 2025, relative to the pre-pandemic projected levels remains substantial," Gopinath told reporters.