UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris 2024 Commits To Staging Climate-positive Olympic And Paralympic Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Paris 2024 commits to staging climate-positive Olympic and Paralympic Games

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Paris 2024 target of an eco-friendly Games is being met through maximum use of existing and temporary facilities, renewable energy supply and low-carbon transportation, organizers have claimed.

Speaking to Xinhua during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Georgina Grenon, the environmental excellence director of Paris 2024 noted that each stage of the 2024 Summer Games has been designed with sustainability in mind.

"Paris 2024 will use 95 percent existing and temporary venues, and any new permanent construction will be low in carbon," said Grenon.

She noted that 100 percent of energy supply at Paris Games will be renewable. "And spectators will be encouraged to use public transport because all the venues were chosen to be accessible."Paris 2024's commitment to reducing the carbon footprint is also seen in their principle of circular economy, Grenon added.

"Even for an eight-floor building, we're using recycled materials. That is green cement. All that allows us to reduce the emission of every square meter we built," she said.

Related Topics

Paris Tokyo Olympics All

Recent Stories

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

2 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

2 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

2 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

14 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.